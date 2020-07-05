UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Herder In Northern China's Inner Mongolia Contracts Bubonic Plague - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 10:40 PM

Herder in Northern China's Inner Mongolia Contracts Bubonic Plague - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2020) A herder in northern China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region has been diagnosed with the bubonic plague, the Beijing news newspaper reported on Sunday, citing the Bayannur health committee.

The authorities have earlier announced an epidemiological alert level-3 in the city's Urad middle Banner (administrative division) after one person with the suspected disease was hospitalized.

"On July 5, 2020, a herder was diagnosed by doctors with the bubonic plague at the Urad Middle Banner.

The patient was in the epidemiological epicenter of the bubonic plague before getting infected. Currently, the patient is undergoing separate treatment, his condition is assessed as stable," the media outlet cited the committee as saying.

In mid-November, the Chinese authorities confirmed the cases of two Inner Mongolian residents infected with the plague in Beijing. Later, another case of the infection was detected in the Xilin Gol tribe of the same autonomous region.

No fatal cases have been recorded as of now.

Related Topics

China Alert Beijing Same Mongolia July Sunday 2020 Media

Recent Stories

President approves new structure of UAE Government

13 minutes ago

First scheduled Wizz Air flight lands at Abu Dhabi ..

13 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 41,000 addition ..

13 minutes ago

ADEK launches campaign to engage students and pare ..

1 hour ago

Final slide complete on One Za’abeel’s The Lin ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Asset Management joins forces with largest ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.