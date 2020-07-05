(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2020) A herder in northern China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region has been diagnosed with the bubonic plague, the Beijing news newspaper reported on Sunday, citing the Bayannur health committee.

The authorities have earlier announced an epidemiological alert level-3 in the city's Urad middle Banner (administrative division) after one person with the suspected disease was hospitalized.

"On July 5, 2020, a herder was diagnosed by doctors with the bubonic plague at the Urad Middle Banner.

The patient was in the epidemiological epicenter of the bubonic plague before getting infected. Currently, the patient is undergoing separate treatment, his condition is assessed as stable," the media outlet cited the committee as saying.

In mid-November, the Chinese authorities confirmed the cases of two Inner Mongolian residents infected with the plague in Beijing. Later, another case of the infection was detected in the Xilin Gol tribe of the same autonomous region.

No fatal cases have been recorded as of now.