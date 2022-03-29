High-Ranking Separatist Commander Killed in Southern Yemen - Administration

A high-ranking separatist commander, captain Karam Al-Mashriqi, died of his wounds in an attack by unknown militants in the temporary capital of Aden in southern Yemen, a source in the local administration told Sputnik on Tuesday

This is the second time a high-ranking military officer was killed in southern Yemen in a week. Last Wednesday near a checkpoint in the suburbs of Aden, the car of a general who participated in 2011 in the liquidation of the founder of the ruling Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement, Hussein al-Houthi, was blown up.

"Armed men in a car attacked one of the commanders of the 'security belt' (a zone under the control of separatists in southern Yemen), Captain Karam Al-Mashriqi, in the Shaikh Outhman district in northeast Aden when he arrived at his workplace," the source said.

Al-Mashriqi was wounded in the attack and brought to hospital, where he died, according to the source.

The conflict between the Yemeni government forces and the Houthis has continued for over six years. The situation was further aggravated after the military coalition led by Saudi Arabia joined the conflict on the Yemeni government's side in 2015 and began conducting occasional air, land and sea operations against the Islamist rebel movement. The Houthis often retaliate by firing projectiles and bomber drones at facilities in Saudi territory.