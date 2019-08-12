UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Airport Plans To Resume Flights At 22:00 GMT - Reports

Mon 12th August 2019 | 09:40 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) The international airport of Hong Kong aims to resume regular operation at 6 a.m. local time on Tuesday (22:00 GMT, Monday) after temporarily canceling all flights due to a massive sit-in protest inside the airport building, local media reported.

Earlier in the day, Hong Kong International Airport announced the cancellation of all departing and arriving flights after thousands of protesters occupied terminals and caused severe disruptions to air traffic.

The airport authority confirmed negotiating with airlines about rescheduling the disrupted flights to Tuesday from 6:00 a.m. onward and advised passengers to check their flight's status online before coming to the airport, the RTHK broadcaster said.

 

Hong Kong has one of the world's busiest airports with a transit capacity of about 800 flights, which means that the disruption is likely to affect tens of thousands of passengers.

The tenth consecutive weekend of mass rallies in Hong Kong resulted in violent clashes between the protesters and police, with at least 40 people reported injured on both sides during a confrontation on Sunday.

People in Hong Kong took to the streets in early June to protest against the adoption of a bill that would allow the extradition of suspects to jurisdictions without a prior extradition agreement with Hong Kong, including mainland China. The government announced the suspension of the bill, but people are demanding that it be withdrawn completely.

