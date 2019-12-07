UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Police To Use 'Hard', 'Soft' Approaches During Upcoming Mass Rallies - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 06:39 PM

The Hong Kong police will use "hard" and "soft" approaches to deal with the upcoming mass pro-democracy demonstrations after nearly six-month-long anti-government protests, media reported on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) The Hong Kong police will use "hard" and "soft" approaches to deal with the upcoming mass pro-democracy demonstrations after nearly six-month-long anti-government protests, media reported on Saturday.

According to Malaysia's The Star Online news website, Hong Kong's newly appointed police commissioner, Chris Tang Ping-keung, said at a press conference amid his courtesy visit to Beijing that the police would use a "humanistic" approach to settle minor incidents during the rally on Sunday, while taking more decisive measures to deal with acts of violence. The commissioner also added that he expected the demonstrations to be peaceful.

The Star Online also reported that during Tang's meeting with Chinese Public Security Minister Zhao Kezhi, the latter vowed to assist the Hong Kong police in ensuring national security and social stability.

Hong Kong's massive protests began in early June over a controversial extradition bill, which was officially withdrawn in October. Despite the government's concession, people have remained in the streets demanding that the police be held accountable for their excessive use of force during the protests.

Beijing views the situation in Hong Kong as a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expresses full support for the local authorities' actions.

