UrduPoint.com

Hopes Fade For Trapped Miners In Burkina Faso

Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2022 | 12:11 AM

Hopes fade for trapped miners in Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso's government said Friday that rescue teams were struggling to pump out water from a flooded mine where eight miners have been missing for nearly three weeks

Koudougou, Burkina Faso, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Burkina Faso's government said Friday that rescue teams were struggling to pump out water from a flooded mine where eight miners have been missing for nearly three weeks.

The eight -- six Burkinabe, a Zambian and a Tanzanian -- were listed as missing when an underground section of the mine flooded on April 16 following heavy rain.

The accident happened at a mine owned by Canada's Trevali Mining in Perkoa, around 100 kilometres (60 miles) west of the capital Ouagadougou.

"The pumping machines that have been set up are operating (too slowly) for our taste, and there is no guarantee on this timescale that we will be able to find them alive as we hope," said government spokesman Lionel Bilgo, speaking after travelling to the mine on Thursday with a government delegation.

He said that every effort was being made "to find our eight brothers," with extra equipment and support being brought in from Ghana.

A rescue worker said the hope was that the eight, who had been working at a depth of 700 metres (2,300 feet), had been able to reach a "survival room" located at a depth of 580 metres, which had emergency supplies.

One of the pumps is able to remove 60 litres (16 US gallons) per second, but efforts to lower water levels at a faster rate are being hampered by equipment breakdowns, he said.

Bilgo, the government spokesman, said a gauge showed air was still flowing to the "survival room" and was therefore likely not flooded.

Antoine Bama, a relative of one of the missing, said he had been told that the rescuers had hoped to reach the survival room on Thursday.

"Sadly this date has gone by" with no news, he said, adding that he still hoped for a "miracle".

Related Topics

Accident Water Canada Ouagadougou Bama Ghana April From Government

Recent Stories

US Assesses North Korea Preparing to Conduct Nucle ..

US Assesses North Korea Preparing to Conduct Nuclear Test This Month - State Dep ..

3 minutes ago
 Woman allegedly commits suicide

Woman allegedly commits suicide

3 minutes ago
 Redrawing electoral maps, a conspiracy to disempow ..

Redrawing electoral maps, a conspiracy to disempower Muslim majority in IIOJK: A ..

3 minutes ago
 US Charges 2 Puerto Rico Mayors With Accepting Bri ..

US Charges 2 Puerto Rico Mayors With Accepting Bribes, Extortion - Justice Dept.

3 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results

Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results

14 minutes ago
 No Harry, Meghan or Andrew on queen's jubilee balc ..

No Harry, Meghan or Andrew on queen's jubilee balcony: palace

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.