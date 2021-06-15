UrduPoint.com
House Fire Kills Six In Central Vietnam

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 12:29 PM

HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :A house fire in central Vietnam's Nghe An province killed six people, local media reported Tuesday.

The fire broke out in a three-storey house in the province's Vinh city after 12 a.m. local time Tuesday, and quickly flared up high with large smoke, local media VnExpress cited witnesses as saying.

The house is a private residence combined with business, with the first floor being a live music cafe closed recently due to the COVID-19 situation, and the third floor having rooms for rent.

Seven specialized vehicles and nearly 100 firefighters and soldiers were sent to the scene to help but could not save the victims trapped inside.

Further investigation is underway.

