Hungarian Foreign Minister Urges EU Commission Not To Sanction Nuclear Energy

Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Hungarian Foreign Minister Urges EU Commission Not to Sanction Nuclear Energy

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto urged the European Commission on Monday to guarantee that nuclear energy does not fall under sanctions against Russia, as provided for in the first package of restrictions, and that all European institutions comply with this provision.

"The first package of Brussels sanctions stated that nuclear power was not subject to sanctions. We call on the European Commission to ensure that all Brussels institutions, all national bodies and all banks operating in Europe comply with this provision," Szijjarto wrote on social media.

The minister recalled that Hungary had accelerated investments in the Paks-2 nuclear power plant (NPP) located in the country's center so that the new units would contribute to the country's safe energy supply as soon as possible. Szijjarto added that he would devote his speech to this issue at the 7th Central & Eastern Europe Nuclear Industry Congress.

In late August, the Hungarian Atomic Energy Authority (HAEA) issued a general license for the construction of the fifth and sixth units of the Paks-2 NPP and the fifth reactor vessel, as well as six permits for the construction of a so-called nuclear island.

Paks, the only Hungarian NPP, is located 100 kilometers (62 miles) from Budapest and five kilometers from the city of Paks. At the moment, the NPP generates almost half of all electricity in the country, with the share expected to double due to the planned commissioning of two new NPP's reactor units. The Hungarian leadership has repeatedly emphasized that nuclear energy is a way to ensure the country's energy security.

In late 2014, Russia and Hungary signed an agreement on the construction of two additional advanced VVER-1200 reactors. The sides agreed that Russia would allocate 10 billion Euros ($10 billion) in a loan to finance the construction of the units.

