Hungary Approves Production Of Equipment For Paks-2 NPP In Russia - Company

Muhammad Irfan Published December 05, 2022 | 06:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) Hungary has granted Russian machine-building enterprises a nuclear qualification certificate for production of equipment for future power-generating units of Paks-2 nuclear power plant, Rosatom's manufacturing division, Atomenergomash, said on Monday.

The Hungarian audit team of the Paks-2 Nuclear Power Plant CJSC and representatives of the Hungarian nuclear energy department have assessed the nuclear qualification of production units of Atomenergomash, the Russian company said.

"Based on the results of the audit, it was decided to grant the enterprises a certificate of nuclear qualification for the manufacturing of equipment, which is an important milestone in the implementation of the Paks-2 NPP project," the company said.

The commission noted the high level of development and organization of production as well as transparency and efficiency of the processes at each stage, according to Atomenergomash.

"The audit was carried out for the compliance of enterprises with the requirements for the system of management quality, requirements of the project and the Hungarian nuclear supervision under the quality assurance program for the development and manufacturing of equipment for the Paks-2 NPP project," the company said.

Atomenergomash produces equipment for all power plants designed by Russia.

The building of the Paks-2 NPP is scheduled to start in fall 2023. The project is expected to be completed in 2030.

