UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hungary Awards Russian Trade Minister With Highest Order Of Merit For Sputnik V Deliveries

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 08:02 PM

Hungary Awards Russian Trade Minister With Highest Order of Merit for Sputnik V Deliveries

Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Peter Szijjarto, on Wednesday honored Russian Trade Minister Denis Manturov with the highest national order of merit for foreigners in recognition of his role in Hungary's COVID-19 vaccination campaign

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Peter Szijjarto, on Wednesday honored Russian Trade Minister Denis Manturov with the highest national order of merit for foreigners in recognition of his role in Hungary's COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

The Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine delivered to the European country "saved the lives of a million citizens," the Hungarian minister said during the award ceremony at the Innoprom 2021 trade fair in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg.

"In January, after long and serious negotiations, the contract was signed. ... We received 2 million doses of Sputnik V on time. Almost a million Hungarian citizens have been vaccinated with it. If we had not signed this contract and if it was not your personal control over the supply, we would not have conducted the fastest vaccination campaign in the European Union. Without your personal participation, we would not have reached the figure 75% of the vaccinated among the adult population," Szijjarto said, thanking Manturov.

The Russian minister, on his part, stressed the importance of Hungary's assistance in the supply of components for ventilators to Russia, and expressed the hope for further active economic cooperation between the countries.

"I am very grateful for such an assessment of our joint work in all areas," Manturov noted.

Hungary is the first EU country to register Sputnik V. In May, the Russian embassy in Budapest announced that Hungary had received all the contracted doses from Russia. Budapest is also said to be discussing domestic manufacturing of the vaccine with Moscow.

Meanwhile, the approval of Sputnik V within the European Union has been tinged with controversy as various officials and politicians spoke out against the use of the Russian vaccine for various reasons. Russia, for its part, has raised the issue of possible political bias against the vaccine, that its advanced efficacy has been proved in clinical trials.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia European Union Budapest Yekaterinburg Hungary January May All From Merit Packaging Limited Million

Recent Stories

Lithuanian Foreign Ministry Cuts Staff of Belarusi ..

34 seconds ago

24 drug peddlers arrested; police recovered 6232 g ..

35 seconds ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday 7 ..

37 seconds ago

Mohammed bin Rashid Academy of Scientists offers i ..

18 minutes ago

Martial Law Declared in Haiti After President's As ..

15 minutes ago

UN Security Council Shocked by Haiti President's A ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.