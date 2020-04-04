UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hungary Makes Parties, Foreign Firms, Banks Pay For Virus Impacts

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 07:15 PM

Hungary makes parties, foreign firms, banks pay for virus impacts

Hungary said Saturday that multinational firms, banks, political parties and local councils must pay up to combat the economic fallout of the novel coronavirus

Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Hungary said Saturday that multinational firms, banks, political parties and local councils must pay up to combat the economic fallout of the novel coronavirus.

A package of special taxes and obligatory contributions to an emergency fund are part of an economic "action plan" to fight the impacts of the virus, said Gergely Gulyas, a minister in Prime Minister Viktor Orban's cabinet.

The government is reallocating 3.7 billion Euros ($4 billion) of the state budget to the fund, but is also "obliging multinationals, political parties, banks and municipalities to share the burden," Gulyas told a press briefing in Budapest.

Special taxes will be levied on multinational firms and banks that will pay into a rescue fund of approximately 100 million euros ($110 million) and 150 million euros ($160 million) respectively, said Gulyas, without providing further details.

Municipalities must transfer part of their vehicle tax revenue to the fund while political parties must pay in half of their annual public funding (contributing around 3.2 million euros in total to the fund).

The measures are a blow for cash-strapped opposition political parties who have been hit with heavy fines by state auditors in recent years.

Municipalities, including a raft of districts won nationwide by opposition parties in a surprise blow for Orban last year, have also since seen their state funding allocations and scope of powers squeezed in recent months.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Budget Vehicle Budapest Hungary Government Cabinet Share Billion Million Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

34 Multan Electric Power Company employees get pro ..

28 seconds ago

Second corona case reported from Shangala; Male nu ..

29 seconds ago

Russian, Serbian Military Experts Agree on Anti-Co ..

32 seconds ago

SP Aisha Butt asks citizens to use mask

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi businesses can now access all ADDED comm ..

2 hours ago

OPEC meeting on Monday 'probably' postponed few da ..

35 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.