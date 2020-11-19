UrduPoint.com
Hurricane Iota Results In At Least 39 Deaths In Central, South America - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) Hurricane Iota has left at least 38 people dead across six Latin American nations as it relentlessly battered the isthmus over the past two days.

Nicaraguan authorities reported at least 18 people dead in the country, including 13 who perished in a mudslide in the country's south, according to La Prensa newspaper. The government said the hurricane was by far the most powerful recorded in the country's history.

According to official information gathered from emergency response organizations, Honduras registered 14 fatalities from the storm, Colombia and Guatemala - two deaths each, while Panama and El Salvador each registered one death.

Although the storm has crossed over into the Pacific Ocean, heavy rains continue to pour across the regions, which keeps the risk of flash floods and mudslides high, government advisories read.

The destructive storm struck just days after Hurricane Eta wrought havoc on the region.

Iota was the 13th named hurricane of this year's Atlantic storm season and the 30th named depression, setting an all-time record.

