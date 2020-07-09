Hyundai to launch Avante N Line compact this month

(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Hyundai Motor Co. said Wednesday it will launch the Avante N Line compact model in South Korea later this month as it strives to boost sales amid the new coronavirus outbreak.

The Avante N Line comes with a 1.6-liter gasoline turbocharged engine that doles out 204 horsepower. It is available either with a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed double-clutch transmission, the company said in a statement.

"Elantra N Line offers a more aggressive design that incorporates N Line's signature red accents inside and out at an attractive price," Executive Vice President Thomas Schemera in charge of the product division of Hyundai Motor Group said in the statement.

The all-new model is distinguished by low and wide styling. It comes with Hyundai's signature cascading grille, motorsport-inspired air intake and 18-inch alloy wheels with larger brakes, the statement said.

The Avante compact is sold as Elantra in overseas markets.

The N Line brand sits between Hyundai Motor's high-performance N brand and the general Hyundai brand. The N models bring full performance capability to daily driving while N Line brings performance-inspired elements to base model vehicles, it said.

Hyundai already offers the Veloster N, i30 N and i30 Fastback N, as well as several N Line models such as i30 N Line in select markets.