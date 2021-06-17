- Home
- ICAO Council to Receive Interim Report on Ryanair Incident in Belarus on or Near June 23
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 12:00 AM
The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) expects a preliminary report on the probe into the Ryanair incident on it near June 23, announces in a release on Thursday
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) expects a preliminary report on the probe into the Ryanair incident on it near June 23, announces in a release on Thursday.
"An interim report will be presented to the ICAO Council by the end of its current session, on or near 23 June," the release said.