ICAO Council to Receive Interim Report on Ryanair Incident in Belarus on or Near June 23

(@FahadShabbir)

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) expects a preliminary report on the probe into the Ryanair incident on it near June 23, announces in a release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) expects a preliminary report on the probe into the Ryanair incident on it near June 23, announces in a release on Thursday.

"An interim report will be presented to the ICAO Council by the end of its current session, on or near 23 June," the release said.