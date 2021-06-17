UrduPoint.com
ICAO Council To Receive Interim Report On Ryanair Incident In Belarus On Or Near June 23

ICAO Council to Receive Interim Report on Ryanair Incident in Belarus on or Near June 23

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) expects a preliminary report on the probe into the Ryanair incident on it near June 23, announces in a release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) expects a preliminary report on the probe into the Ryanair incident on it near June 23, announces in a release on Thursday.

"An interim report will be presented to the ICAO Council by the end of its current session, on or near 23 June," the release said.

