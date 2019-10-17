ICRC Sends 7 Trucks With Humanitarian Aid to Donbas - Ukrainian Border Service

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has sent seven trucks with humanitarian aid to the conflict-hit eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas, the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service said on Thursday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has sent seven trucks with humanitarian aid to the conflict-hit eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas, the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service said on Thursday.

"Seven trucks with humanitarian cargo from the International Committee of the Red Cross headed through the Novotroitske checkpoint to the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territory [Ukraine's term for the self-proclaimed people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk]. The trucks transported food kits, plastic pipes, water pumps, devices for detecting underground cables, electrodes and armature with the total weight of some 118 tonnes for residents of the Donetsk Region," the border service said in a statement.

International organizations regularly send humanitarian aid to the region, which has been mired in an armed conflict since 2014.