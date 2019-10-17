UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICRC Sends 7 Trucks With Humanitarian Aid To Donbas - Ukrainian Border Service

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 12:51 PM

ICRC Sends 7 Trucks With Humanitarian Aid to Donbas - Ukrainian Border Service

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has sent seven trucks with humanitarian aid to the conflict-hit eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas, the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service said on Thursday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has sent seven trucks with humanitarian aid to the conflict-hit eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas, the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service said on Thursday.

"Seven trucks with humanitarian cargo from the International Committee of the Red Cross headed through the Novotroitske checkpoint to the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territory [Ukraine's term for the self-proclaimed people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk]. The trucks transported food kits, plastic pipes, water pumps, devices for detecting underground cables, electrodes and armature with the total weight of some 118 tonnes for residents of the Donetsk Region," the border service said in a statement.

International organizations regularly send humanitarian aid to the region, which has been mired in an armed conflict since 2014.

Related Topics

Water Donetsk Border From Weight

Recent Stories

Federal Minister admits govt’s mistake not to ta ..

17 minutes ago

Northern Irish rejection threatens Brexit deal as ..

1 minute ago

European stocks slip at open 17 October 2019

1 minute ago

Serbia, Russia to Sign Nuclear Deal During Medvede ..

1 minute ago

Rosneft Dismisses Claims About Venezuela Offering ..

1 minute ago

Constant Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir may ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.