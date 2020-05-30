IMF Approves $732Mln to Help Bangladesh Address Effects of Coronavirus Measures on Economy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a statement that it has approved a $732 million funding to help Bangladesh overcome the impact of the measures implemented to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic on the country's garment exports-oriented economy.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is severely impacting the Bangladeshi economy.

Two major sources of external financing, namely exports of Ready-Made Garments (RMG) and remittance inflows, are projected to decline rapidly," the statement said on Friday.

The IMF explained that it had approved two separate disbursements of $244 million and $488 million to assist Bangladesh in the economic recovery.

Bangladesh, a country of 164 million people, has reported nearly 43,000 novel coronavirus cases since February. The country has managed to cap deaths related to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at around 580.