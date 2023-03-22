IMF Says Reached Staff-Level Agreement on $15.6Bln Loan Program for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced that it has reached a staff-level agreement on $15.6 billion loan program for Ukraine.

"I am pleased to announce that the IMF team has reached a staff-level agreement with the Ukrainian authorities on a four-year IMF-supported program, with access requested of SDR 11.

6 billion (US$15.6 billion), or 577% of Ukraine's quota," IMF delegation chief Gavin Gray said in a statement on Tuesday.

This agreement is subject to approval by the IMF executive board, which is expected to meet in the coming weeks to consider the agreement.