Immortal Regiment March Held In Havana

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2022 | 07:30 AM

Immortal Regiment March Held in Havana

HAVANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) About 300 people participated in the Immortal Regiment march in the capital of Cuba, commemorating the 77th anniversary of the end of World War II, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

The Sunday event in Havana was attended by both Russians and Cubans, including embassy employees.

"We remember the 27 million lives - that was the price that the Soviet Union paid for the liberation of the country and Europe, and, of course, today such an event is of particular importance, because the world must remember the lessons of World War II," Russian Ambassador to Cuba Andrei Guskov told journalists on Sunday.

The Immortal Regiment march is held annually to commemorate the millions of people who died fighting against Nazi Germany during WWII. It started as an initiative of journalists from the Russian city of Tomsk and was first held there on May 9, 2012. In 2013, the event was celebrated nationwide, and the tradition has since spread to other countries.

On Saturday, an Immortal Regiment march was held in the capital of Ecuador, Quito. Russian Ambassador to Ecuador Vladimir Sprinchan told Sputnik that more than 100 people attended the event.

