Impossible to End Donbas Conflict Without Kiev-Moscow Direct Dialogue - Zelenskyy

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) It is impossible to end the Donbas conflict without direct dialogue between Kiev and Moscow, Ukrainian President Volodymyr said on Wednesday.

"I am not afraid of direct dialogue with them (Russia). We are not afraid of direct dialogue.

We know which of the European countries support Ukraine, it is true, and we are grateful to them. We know which of the European countries pretends to support Ukraine and our independence," Zelenskyy told lawmakers, adding that it is impossible to stop the war "without direct negotiations with Russia."