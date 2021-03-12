India cannot be militarily superior to western, northern neighbours: Chinese expert

India cannot be militarily superior to its western and northern neighbours even with the most advanced weaponry in the world

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :India cannot be militarily superior to its western and northern neighbours even with the most advanced weaponry in the world. This has been repeatedly proved in its conflicts with neighbouring countries in recent years, Cheng Xizhong, Visiting Professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law and former military diplomat in South Asian countries said on Friday.

The Narendra Modi regime does not understand a basic truth. Although weapons and equipment are very important, the human factor is more important. In conflicts with neighboring countries, Indian officers and ranks often do not know why they are carrying out their tasks.

In addition, justice always prevails over injustice, and it is unjust to engage in evil with neighboring countries and maliciously destroy regional peace. Therefore, any military action initiated by India is doomed to fail, he said in a statement.

According to an American media report, India will approve in April the 3 billion US Dollars purchase of 30 MQ-9B Predator armed drones manufactured by San Diego-based General Atomics to boost its offensive ability.

He said, currently, India's drones can only be used for surveillance and reconnaissance. The armed drones will substantially enhance India's military offensive capabilities. The Narendra Modi regime is in the midst of a 10-year military modernization with 250 billion US dollars.

On March 10, India announced that with MQ-9B Predator armed drones, India could threaten both China and Pakistan.

As we all know, although India is the so-called "fourth military power in the world", its military manufacturing capacity is very weak. Take the LCA Tejas Mk-1A fighter independently developed by India as an example. This project was proposed by the Indian government as early as 1983, but the fighters were not delivered to the Indian Air Force until 2013. In March 2020, the Indian Air Force even asked to return the 20 Tejas Mk-1A fighters that had been delivered, saying that "its combat capability is very limited and the price is too expensive".

In addition, the home-built aircraft carrier for the Indian Navy was under development for more than ten years. The construction began in 2006 and it is still stranded. The Arjun tank was out of date even when it was designed, and its design problems led to death of a driver.

Many of India's weapons are said to be developed, but they are actually pieced together. India buys various parts from some countries and then assembles them at home. They cannot be used in war at all. The heavy Arjun tank is an example.

Another problem is that India, regardless of the lives of ordinary people, spends a lot of money to buy the most advanced weapons and equipment from Russia, the United States, France, Israel and other countries. India believes that if it obtains these things, its military equipment will be the most advanced in the world. In fact, the weaponry of the Indian armed forces has become a hodgepodge, he said.