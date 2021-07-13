UrduPoint.com
India Expands Maritime Reconnaissance With Delivery Of 10th Surveillance Aircraft - Boeing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) India took delivery of the tenth P-8 maritime surveillance aircraft, expanding the nation's anti-submarine warfare capabilities, Boeing said on Tuesday.

"This is the second aircraft to be delivered under an option contract for four additional aircraft that the Indian Ministry of Defense awarded in 2016," Boeing said in a press release.

Boeing supports India's growing P-8I fleet by providing training of Indian Navy flight crews, spare parts, ground support equipment and field service representative support, the release said.

The support includes construction of a training and maintenance center for Indian Navy crews, now nearing completion, to provide ground-based instruction as additional surveillance aircraft becomes available, the release added.

