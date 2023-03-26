UrduPoint.com

India Launches 36 OneWeb Satellites Into Orbit - ISRO

Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2023 | 10:30 AM

India Launches 36 OneWeb Satellites Into Orbit - ISRO

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2023) The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday morning launched a heavy lift LVM3 rocket carrying 36 OneWeb communications satellites.

The rocket was launched at 09:00 (03:30 GMT) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre located on the southeastern island of Sriharikota. The launch was broadcast by ISRO.

The launch completes the deployment of OneWeb's constellation of more than 600 satellites in orbit that will deliver high-speed internet to every corner of the world. This is the second time OneWeb has used ISRO's services to launch satellites. The first batch of 36 OneWeb satellites was launched into orbit in October 2022 with an Indian rocket.

The OneWeb project is designed to provide high-speed internet access to users across the globe by 2027. In November 2020, OneWeb declared bankruptcy and was sold to the UK government and Indian company Bharti Global.

Related Topics

India Internet World Company United Kingdom October November Sunday 2020 From Government Satellites

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2023

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th March 2023

1 hour ago
 Spain beat Norway 3-0 in Euro 2024 Qualifying

Spain beat Norway 3-0 in Euro 2024 Qualifying

7 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

8 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

8 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Sharjah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.