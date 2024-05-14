Open Menu

Indonesia Flood Death Toll Rises To 50 With 27 Missing

Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2024 | 08:20 AM

Indonesia flood death toll rises to 50 with 27 missing

Tanah Datar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Rescuers recovered more bodies on Tuesday after flash floods and cold lava flow on Indonesia's Sumatra island over the weekend killed at least 50 people and left another 27 missing, the country's disaster agency said.

Hours of heavy rain caused large volcanic rocks to roll down one of Indonesia's most active volcanos into two of the worst-hit districts on Sumatra island Saturday evening while flooding inundated roads, homes and mosques.

"Based on reports, Suharyanto (BNPB chief) said victims who died due to the disaster was recorded to 50 people," agency spokesman Abdul Muhari said in a statement, raising the death toll by six.

He said 27 people were still missing and 37 had been injured, while 3,396 people had been evacuated from the affected areas.

Suharyanto, who goes by one name, said in the statement that the death toll could rise further and called for heavy equipment to be deployed to help the search effort.

"The data will continue to develop. To help find (victims) who are still missing, the heavy equipment must come in as quickly as possible," he said.

He added that the search was urgent as rescuers only had a "golden time" of six days to find survivors.

Related Topics

Injured Died Indonesia Gold From

Recent Stories

Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘s ..

Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘staged protest’

8 hours ago
 Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid ..

Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid global turmoil

8 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.

Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.

8 hours ago
 ECP suspends membership of 77 lawmakers elected on ..

ECP suspends membership of 77 lawmakers elected on reserved seats

9 hours ago
 N.Ireland court blocks UK law to deport asylum-see ..

N.Ireland court blocks UK law to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda

9 hours ago
 UN security staff killed in Gaza; Guterres calls f ..

UN security staff killed in Gaza; Guterres calls for probe

9 hours ago
ChatGPT-maker OpenAI releases latest free model GP ..

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI releases latest free model GPT-4o

9 hours ago
 22 people still missing as S.Africa building colla ..

22 people still missing as S.Africa building collapse death toll rises

9 hours ago
 Dazzling auroras fade from skies as sunspot turns ..

Dazzling auroras fade from skies as sunspot turns away

9 hours ago
 Police arrest 03 accused, recover motorcycle, liqu ..

Police arrest 03 accused, recover motorcycle, liquor

9 hours ago
 Chinese firms exit Romania solar tender

Chinese firms exit Romania solar tender

9 hours ago
 New province to enhance development process in Sar ..

New province to enhance development process in Saraiki belt: Kundi

9 hours ago

More Stories From World