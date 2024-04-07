Open Menu

Indonesia Operates 2,800 Extra Flights For Eid Homecoming

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Indonesia operates 2,800 extra flights for Eid homecoming

JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) -- Indonesia has operated 2,800 extra flights for the Eid el-Fitr homecoming season, according to Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi.

"There are more homecoming travelers and occupancy is better," Sumadi said.

Urbanites in Indonesia return to hometowns to celebrate Eid al-Fitr with families.

According to official projections, the number of homecoming travelers will rise from last year's 123.8 million, or 45.8 percent of the population, to 193.6 million this year, or 71.7 percent of Indonesia's total population.

