DAVOS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) Anastasia Levchenko - International Energy Agency (IEA) Executive Director Fatih Birol told Sputnik in an interview on Tuesday that the organization was watching the developments in the middle East closely and would work with member states to ensure the energy market is supported to account for unpredictable destabilization in the region.

"Maintaining security of oil supply is one of the key mandates of the IEA and we are watching events in the Middle East very carefully. Geopolitical disturbances are by their nature hard to predict but in the event of serious, sustained disruption to supply, the IEA will work with its member governments to ensure that the market is supported," Birol said.