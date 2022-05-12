UrduPoint.com

Investigators Demand Arrest Of Driver In Armenian Leader's Cortege For Hitting Woman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2022 | 07:24 PM

Investigators Demand Arrest of Driver in Armenian Leader's Cortege for Hitting Woman

Investigators have demanded the arrest of a driver involved in a fatal road traffic accident in Armenia's Yerevan in April, when one of the cars escorting the cortege of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan hit a pregnant woman, Raffi Aslanyan, the victim's lawyer, said on Thursday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) Investigators have demanded the arrest of a driver involved in a fatal road traffic accident in Armenia's Yerevan in April, when one of the cars escorting the cortege of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan hit a pregnant woman, Raffi Aslanyan, the victim's lawyer, said on Thursday.

The accident took place on April 26, when Pashinyan's motorcade was driving through Yerevan. The next day, video footage of the fatal accident appeared on social media, showing that a police vehicle hit a pregnant woman, Sona Mnatsakanian, at the intersection of Leo and Paronyan streets. Prime Minister's Deputy Chief of Staff Taron Chakhoyan said that Pashinyan found out that it was his escort car that had caused the accident only after arriving at the Armenian parliament.

"Today, the investigator issued a decree on the involvement of the vehicles' driver escorting the traffic police as being accused under the articles of 'Violation of requirements intended for ensuring road safety, or traffic rules or operation of vehicles' and 'Leaving the site of a traffic accident.' The driver was detained again, and a motion for his arrest was submitted to the court," Aslanyan said on his social media.

The lawyer also said that he represents the interests of the victim's father, adding that the affected party will be consistent in disclosing all the circumstances of the incident and ensuring that those responsible will be brought to justice.

Related Topics

Accident Prime Minister Police Parliament Social Media Driver Vehicles Road Vehicle Car Traffic Yerevan Leo Armenia SITE April Women All Court

Recent Stories

Astronomers reveal first image of black hole at Mi ..

Astronomers reveal first image of black hole at Milky Way's centre

2 minutes ago
 Experts call climate change, growing water scarcit ..

Experts call climate change, growing water scarcity a cloud on the horizon

2 minutes ago
 Plain areas to remain under grip of heat wave;PMD

Plain areas to remain under grip of heat wave;PMD

2 minutes ago
 Turkish Ambassador felicitates Azam Nazeer Tarar o ..

Turkish Ambassador felicitates Azam Nazeer Tarar on becoming Law Minister

2 minutes ago
 Dutch Prime Minister Calls for Immediate Ban on Ru ..

Dutch Prime Minister Calls for Immediate Ban on Russian Oil Purchases

4 minutes ago
 England turn to Kiwi great McCullum to revive Test ..

England turn to Kiwi great McCullum to revive Test fortunes

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.