UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Army Chief Declares Country's Defense Industry 'Self-Sufficient'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 07:48 PM

Iran Army Chief Declares Country's Defense Industry 'Self-Sufficient'

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Maj. Gen. Mohammad Hossein Baqeri said on Thursday that Iran was completely self-sufficient in its defense sector

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Maj. Gen. Mohammad Hossein Baqeri said on Thursday that Iran was completely self-sufficient in its defense sector.

"Today, we can declare that we have achieved full self-sufficiency in defending the country, and these achievements have given the great Iranian nation effective might and deterrence, security, and sustainable defense," Baqeri said, as quoted by the Tasnim news agency.

The top commander made the statement during the presentation of a new intelligent communications system at a defense exhibition in Tehran.

Related Topics

Iran Tehran Top

Recent Stories

Afghan woman killed in fire at Greek migrant camp

44 seconds ago

Erdogan Expects NATO Support in Fight Against Kurd ..

46 seconds ago

Trump Urges House to Impeach Quickly, Wants Senate ..

48 seconds ago

Workshop on Pakistan's truck art thrilled people

50 seconds ago

Time ripe for transition from statements to action ..

11 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 celebrates International volunteers Da ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.