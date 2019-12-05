(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Maj. Gen. Mohammad Hossein Baqeri said on Thursday that Iran was completely self-sufficient in its defense sector.

"Today, we can declare that we have achieved full self-sufficiency in defending the country, and these achievements have given the great Iranian nation effective might and deterrence, security, and sustainable defense," Baqeri said, as quoted by the Tasnim news agency.

The top commander made the statement during the presentation of a new intelligent communications system at a defense exhibition in Tehran.