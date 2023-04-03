Iran, Saudi Arabia to Launch Joint Chamber of Commerce Soon - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) Iran and Saudi Arabia are discussing the launch of a bilateral chamber of commerce following the decision to resume diplomatic ties, Keyvan Kashefi, a member of the Presiding board of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, said on Monday.

"Soon, the joint chamber of commerce of the two countries will be launched, which will be a significant step for advancing economic goals of Iran and Saudi Arabia," Kashefi was quoted as saying by Iranian news agency Tasnim.

The two countries will also exchange business delegations as soon as they reopen their embassies, Kashefi added.

He also underscored that the Iranian private sector welcomed the step taken by the government.

Kashefi announced the plans to establish the Iranian-Saudi Arab chamber of commerce at the 82nd Meeting of the Council of Dialogue between the Public and Private Sectors held in Kermanshah province of Iran, where he also praised the resumption of diplomatic relations between the two countries as the most important political and economic event in the country in recent times.

In the beginning of March, Saudi Arabia and Iran, with China's mediation, agreed to resume diplomatic relations, which were broken off in 2017 after Saudi Arabia's diplomatic missions in Iran were attacked following the execution of Nimr al-Nimr, a Shiite preacher.