UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Taps Judge Who Banned Officials' Children From Studying Abroad As Deputy Top Justice

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 07:38 PM

Iran Taps Judge Who Banned Officials' Children From Studying Abroad as Deputy Top Justice

Iran has appointed Mohammad Mosaddegh, the judge known for banning officials' children from studying abroad, as the first deputy chief justice, Gholam Hossein Esmaeili, the judiciary spokesman, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) Iran has appointed Mohammad Mosaddegh, the judge known for banning officials' children from studying abroad, as the first deputy chief justice, Gholam Hossein Esmaeili, the judiciary spokesman, said on Tuesday.

"Mosaddegh was chosen to be the first deputy judiciary head. Today he will start his work on a new position," Esmaeili said as quoted by the ISNA news agency.

Mosaddegh is a famous Iranian judge who holds one of the highest Shia religious titles - Hujjat al-Islam.

As the first deputy judiciary head, he will be responsible for investigations of cases submitted by the justice chief, the coordination and resolution of disputes between the bodies of the judiciary system and others.

On July 1, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei appointed Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei, who served as the minister of intelligence and held numerous key judiciary posts, as the new chief justice. Ejei succeeded Ebrahim Raisi, who was elected as the country's president in June.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Resolution Iran Isna June July From

Recent Stories

UAE Banks Federation discuss financial crime count ..

9 minutes ago

FM Qureshi reaffirms Pakistan's support to peacefu ..

17 seconds ago

Philippine police win battle for the bulge as body ..

18 seconds ago

11 private members' bill introduced in National As ..

21 seconds ago

Dubai Health Authorityâ€™s new medical fitness cen ..

9 minutes ago

All Websites Associated With Hacking Group REvil A ..

23 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.