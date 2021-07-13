Iran Taps Judge Who Banned Officials' Children From Studying Abroad as Deputy Top Justice

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) Iran has appointed Mohammad Mosaddegh, the judge known for banning officials' children from studying abroad, as the first deputy chief justice, Gholam Hossein Esmaeili, the judiciary spokesman, said on Tuesday.

"Mosaddegh was chosen to be the first deputy judiciary head. Today he will start his work on a new position," Esmaeili said as quoted by the ISNA news agency.

Mosaddegh is a famous Iranian judge who holds one of the highest Shia religious titles - Hujjat al-Islam.

As the first deputy judiciary head, he will be responsible for investigations of cases submitted by the justice chief, the coordination and resolution of disputes between the bodies of the judiciary system and others.

On July 1, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei appointed Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei, who served as the minister of intelligence and held numerous key judiciary posts, as the new chief justice. Ejei succeeded Ebrahim Raisi, who was elected as the country's president in June.