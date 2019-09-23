Iran to Present in UN Regional Cooperation Project on Security in Persian Gulf - President

Tehran will present in the United Nations a project on cooperation of the regional countries that aims to ensure security in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2019) Tehran will present in the United Nations a project on cooperation of the regional countries that aims to ensure security in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said.

"In a few days we will present a project to the global community in the United Nations, according to which Iran in cooperation and with the help of the countries of the region will ensure security of the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman," Rouhani said in a speech broadcast live on Iranian state television.

Tensions have escalated in the Persian Gulf over the past several months due to the standoff between Iran and the United States.

A series of attacks on tankers in the Gulf of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz has worsened the situation, with Washington and its allies placing the blame on Iran. Tehran has refuted all accusations.

In August, the United States called upon Australia, France, Germany, Japan, Norway, South Korea and the United Kingdom, among others, to join a coalition that would ensure safe maritime passage through the strategic pathways of the Gulf by means of aerial surveillance and actual patrol ships. The United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates have already supported the plea. London has sent its Navy vessels Kent and Defender to join the Montrose and Duncan destroyers in the Hormuz Strait.