BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) An Iranian cargo vessel has had an accident near a port in the Azerbaijani city of Lankaran, and two aircraft of the Ministry of Emergency Situations have already been sent to the site, the Azerbaijani State Maritime Agency said on Friday.

"At 2.10 p.m.

today (10:10 GMT), the national center of the State Maritime Agency received an alarm signal about an accident near the borders of the Lankaran's port, involving cargo vessel Shabahang, sailing under the Iranian flag. Two aircraft of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and a patrol vessel of the State Border Service have been sent to the site of the accident," the State Maritime Agency said in a press release.