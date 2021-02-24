UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 10:01 PM

Iranian Foreign Ministry Slams UN Special Rapporteur for Remarks on PS752 Crash

The Iranian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday criticized a UN special rapporteur for suspecting that the country's military could have shot down the Ukrainian flight PS752 on purpose

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) The Iranian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday criticized a UN special rapporteur for suspecting that the country's military could have shot down the Ukrainian flight PS752 on purpose.

Agnes Callamard, the special rapporteur on extra-judicial executions, on Tuesday claimed that Iran's account of the incident contained multiple contradictions, despite no specific evidence that Iran acted deliberately.

"In international law, there are well-defined and precise frameworks regarding that matter. The rapporteur's area of activity has nothing to do with [those] norms and frameworks, [and] with that in mind, the rapporteur's unfounded meddling [in this issue] can be counterproductive to the legal processes," ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

The spokesman added that the UN official's statements indicate that she was presented skewed and mistakes-ridden information and in light of that the Iranian Foreign Ministry considered the accusations against Tehran to be unfounded, hasty and unprofessional.

On January 8, 2020, a Boeing 737 operated by Ukraine International Airlines crashed soon after departing from an airport in Tehran. Citizens of Iran, Canada, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Germany, Sweden, and the United Kingdom were among the 176 passengers and crew who died. Iran later revealed that its military had shot the plane down by accident.

