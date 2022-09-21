UrduPoint.com

Iranian President Calls For 'Fair Tribunal' To Investigate Gen. Soleimani Assassination

Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2022 | 08:30 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday called for establishing a "fair tribunal" to investigate the 2020 assassination of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)'s Quds Force Commander Gen. Qasem Soleimani by the United States.

"We seek a fair tribunal...

to bring to justice those who martyred our beloved General Qasem Soleimani," Raisi said during his address at the UN General Assembly.

Raisi singled out former US President Donald Trump for culpability, saying "the previous president of the United States effectively managed to sign the document of the savage crime, an illegal crime, an immoral crime."

Soleimani was targeted and killed by a US drone near Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020.

