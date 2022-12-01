UrduPoint.com

Iranian President Visits Kurdistan Province, Addresses Residents - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi paid a visit to the province of Kurdistan, where the first protests over the death of Mahsa Amini began, and addressed the citizens of the provincial capital, Sanandaj, Fars news Agency reported Thursday.

Apart from the public address on social issues, Raisi also held several meetings with the families of the victims of the riots.

"In the near future Sanandaj will be connected by rail with the nearest provinces, as well as with the Iranian capital", Raisi was quoted as saying by the Fars News Agency.

Until now, residents of Kurdistan had no direct connection to Tehran and had to make transfers in towns of neighboring provinces. In addition, the province's new water supply system was put into service. The transit of water will be carried out from the neighboring dam directly to Sanandaj.

The Kurdistan Province is considered one of the most unstable territories in Iran, where anti-government unrest and riots often take place. The latest wave of protests began due to the death of Mahsa Amini after her arrest by the Iranian morality police in mid-September.

