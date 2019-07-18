UrduPoint.com
Iran's IRGC Seizes Foreign Vessel With Contraband Fuel In Persian Gulf - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 seconds ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 04:29 PM

Iran's IRGC Seizes Foreign Vessel With Contraband Fuel in Persian Gulf - Reports

The Iranian Armed Forces' Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) seized on Sunday a foreign vessel carrying contraband fuel in the Persian Gulf, local media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) The Iranian Armed Forces' Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) seized on Sunday a foreign vessel carrying contraband fuel in the Persian Gulf, local media reported on Thursday.

The vessel was carrying one million liters of contraband fuel, Fars news agency specified. The IRGC seized it in the southern part of the Larak Island.

