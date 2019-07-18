(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) The Iranian Armed Forces' Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) seized on Sunday a foreign vessel carrying contraband fuel in the Persian Gulf, local media reported on Thursday.

The vessel was carrying one million liters of contraband fuel, Fars news agency specified. The IRGC seized it in the southern part of the Larak Island.