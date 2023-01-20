UrduPoint.com

Iran's Parliament To Designate EU Armed Forces As Terrorist Organizations - Lawmaker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2023 | 06:13 PM

The Iranian parliament is going to introduce legislative amendments recognizing armed forces of EU member states as terrorist organizations if the bloc puts Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on its terrorist list, a member of the Iranian parliament's presidium, Ahmad Naderi, said on Friday

"The parliament has prepared... draft amendments to the law on responsive measures to US' recognition of the IRGC as a terrorist organization... The draft will affect all EU member states, their armed forces, their organizations and institutions that will put the IRGC on the terrorist list," Naderi said, as quoted by Iran's ISNA news agency.

The European Parliament on Thursday adopted a resolution calling for additional sanctions against Iran over human rights violations committed during the mass protests in the country, alleged weapons supplies to Russia and international espionage. Lawmakers also urged the European Union to put the IRGC on the terrorist list for being involved in these alleged activities.

In response, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in a phone call that the EU parliament's intentions would have negative consequences. Amirabdollahian also urged the bloc to start cooperating constructively with Tehran.

