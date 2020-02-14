UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's Zarif Meets With Canada's Trudeau For 1st Time Since Ukrainian Plane Crash - Tehran

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 05:40 PM

Iran's Zarif Meets With Canada's Trudeau For 1st Time Since Ukrainian Plane Crash - Tehran

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held a rare meeting on Friday with Canada's prime minister, Justin Trudeau, one month after a Ukrainian plane crashed near Tehran, killing everyone on board, including Canadians, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

According to the ministry, talks between the two high-level officials took place on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference (MSC), which began earlier in the day and will conclude on Sunday. The ministry said that Zarif also met with Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne.

Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 crashed near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport minutes after takeoff on January 8. The crash took the lives of all 176 passengers and crew members on board, among them citizens of Ukraine, Iran, Canada, Afghanistan, Germany, Sweden and the United Kingdom. Several days later, the Iranian military admitted to unintentionally shooting down the jetliner, having confused it with a hostile cruise missile.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Prime Minister Ukraine Iran Canada Germany Munich Tehran United Kingdom Sweden Justin Trudeau January Sunday All Airport

Recent Stories

Russia Registers 18 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

46 seconds ago

Govt confronting with country's mafia: Spokesperso ..

48 seconds ago

Terror creating Jackal's corpse found near Trail-5 ..

49 seconds ago

VC UET given additional charge as VC Shuhada-APS U ..

51 seconds ago

South Africa delay Pakistan tour due to player wor ..

28 minutes ago

Center for Global and Strategic Studies (CGSS) sig ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.