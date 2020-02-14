TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held a rare meeting on Friday with Canada's prime minister, Justin Trudeau, one month after a Ukrainian plane crashed near Tehran, killing everyone on board, including Canadians, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

According to the ministry, talks between the two high-level officials took place on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference (MSC), which began earlier in the day and will conclude on Sunday. The ministry said that Zarif also met with Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne.

Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 crashed near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport minutes after takeoff on January 8. The crash took the lives of all 176 passengers and crew members on board, among them citizens of Ukraine, Iran, Canada, Afghanistan, Germany, Sweden and the United Kingdom. Several days later, the Iranian military admitted to unintentionally shooting down the jetliner, having confused it with a hostile cruise missile.