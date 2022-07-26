UrduPoint.com

Iraq To Free Briton Jailed In Antiquities Case: Lawyer

Muhammad Irfan Published July 26, 2022 | 08:47 PM

Iraq to free Briton jailed in antiquities case: lawyer

An Iraqi court has overturned the conviction and 15-year sentence handed to a British pensioner last month for antiquities smuggling, the retiree's lawyer said Tuesday

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :An Iraqi court has overturned the conviction and 15-year sentence handed to a British pensioner last month for antiquities smuggling, the retiree's lawyer said Tuesday.

James Fitton had been charged under a 2002 law against "intentionally taking or trying to take out of Iraq an antiquity," the maximum penalty for which under the country's legal code is death by hanging.

The conviction has been "overturned today by the Court of Cassation and my client will soon be free", lawyer Thaer Saoud told AFP.

Related Topics

Iraq Court

Recent Stories

International Islamic University to hold admission ..

International Islamic University to hold admission expo on July 28

34 seconds ago
 Iraq Airways to start 6 flights for Pakistan in a ..

Iraq Airways to start 6 flights for Pakistan in a week

38 seconds ago
 'Green madness' as dollars found at Argentina dump ..

'Green madness' as dollars found at Argentina dump

4 minutes ago
 Tehsil chairman demands to declare Parowa as calam ..

Tehsil chairman demands to declare Parowa as calamity hit area

4 minutes ago
 SSP Operations reviews security arrangements for M ..

SSP Operations reviews security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram

4 minutes ago
 Obesity ups kidney disease risk: Study

Obesity ups kidney disease risk: Study

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.