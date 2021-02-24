Iraqi Foreign Minister Assures UN That Country Uses Capital Punishment After Fair Trial

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) Iraq promises the United Nations that it uses capital punishment against those convicted of terrorism only after all the necessary conditions are met, such as a just trial, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said on Tuesday.

Speaking to the 46th session of the UN Human Rights Council, the minister mentioned that his country had sustained significant losses in the fight against terrorism.

"The Iraqi government commits itself to use that punishment only after following all necessary procedures, meaning an investigation, with all the guarantees for those accused prescribed by the constitution, and meeting all the conditions for a just trial in accordance with the Iraqi law," Hussein said.

The minister stressed that the decision is made only after receiving approval from the president, as well as reviewing if a crime merits such punishment, and described the measure as one that delivers justice, including to families of those killed by the Islamic State (banned in Russia).

In November 2020, the United Nations condemned the execution of almost 50 terrorism convicts in Iraq and called on the country to immediately cease the practice. According to the organization, almost 4,000 Iraqi prisoners are on death row.