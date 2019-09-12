UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraqi Paramilitary Forces Shoot Down Drone In Eastern Iraq

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 12:50 AM

Iraqi Paramilitary Forces Shoot Down Drone in Eastern Iraq

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), known as Hashd Shaabi and composed predominantly of Shia militias, said on Wednesday that it shot down a drone in eastern Iraqi province of Diyala.

Earlier in the day, the PMF said it fired a drone, which was flying over its headquarters in the province of Saladin near Baghdad.

"The tactical group of Hashd Shaabi's 26th brigade deployed in the operational center in Diyala in the district of Kanaan managed to shoot down a drone, which was attempting to attack the Iraqi army," the statement read.

In August, the PMF accused the US-led international coalition, which operates in Iraq, of allowing Israeli drones to enter the region and carry out attacks targeting the group's facilities. The coalition, however, dismissed the accusations.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Army Iraq Baghdad August

Recent Stories

Netanyahu Uses Anti-Iran Claims, Vows to Annex Jor ..

24 minutes ago

24th World Energy Congress explores crucial role o ..

1 hour ago

Yemen's Authorities Demand Withdrawal of UAE Troop ..

45 minutes ago

China tariff move cheers Wall Street

48 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak lauds UAE leadership&#039;s sup ..

2 hours ago

Brazil’s chicken meat exports to Arab countries ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.