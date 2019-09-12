Iraqi Paramilitary Forces Shoot Down Drone in Eastern Iraq

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), known as Hashd Shaabi and composed predominantly of Shia militias, said on Wednesday that it shot down a drone in eastern Iraqi province of Diyala.

Earlier in the day, the PMF said it fired a drone, which was flying over its headquarters in the province of Saladin near Baghdad.

"The tactical group of Hashd Shaabi's 26th brigade deployed in the operational center in Diyala in the district of Kanaan managed to shoot down a drone, which was attempting to attack the Iraqi army," the statement read.

In August, the PMF accused the US-led international coalition, which operates in Iraq, of allowing Israeli drones to enter the region and carry out attacks targeting the group's facilities. The coalition, however, dismissed the accusations.