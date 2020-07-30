UrduPoint.com
Iraqi Security Forces Detain 8 IS Terrorists In Northern Kirkuk Province - Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 09:15 PM

Iraqi Security Forces Detain 8 IS Terrorists in Northern Kirkuk Province - Ministry

The Iraqi security forces have detained eight terrorists linked to the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, outlawed in Russia) in the northern province of Kirkuk, the Interior Ministry said on Thursday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) The Iraqi security forces have detained eight terrorists linked to the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, outlawed in Russia) in the northern province of Kirkuk, the Interior Ministry said on Thursday.

"Units of the Interior Ministry's intelligence service have arrested eight extremists in separate areas of the Kirkuk province, who were wanted for being members of the IS terrorist group, according to Article 4," the ministry said in a statement, cited by official state media, INA.

The perpetrators participated in operations against the country's security forces and actions aimed at destabilizing the situation in Kirkuk "during the period when the IS was active in the area," the statement read.

Despite the Iraqi authorities announcing the country's complete liberation from IS militants after over three years of fighting in 2017, pockets of terrorists continue to engage in sabotage and armed attacks in the liberated regions.

