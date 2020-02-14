UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Defense Forces Refuse To Comment On Media Reports Of Air Strikes In Damascus

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 12:04 PM

Israel Defense Forces Refuse to Comment on Media Reports of Air Strikes in Damascus

Israel's armed forces will not comment on reports that state that Syrian government forces have repelled an attack on Damascus from Israeli-controlled territory, the Israel Defense Forces' press service said in a statement on Friday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) Israel's armed forces will not comment on reports that state that Syrian government forces have repelled an attack on Damascus from Israeli-controlled territory, the Israel Defense Forces' press service said in a statement on Friday.

"At the present moment we will not comment on foreign media reports about events in Syria," the press service stated.

Late on Thurdsay, Syria's state-run Ikhbariya broadcaster reported that the Syrian government's air defenses had thwarted an attack on Damascus, resulting in a number of pieces of military equipment being shot down.

While the broadcaster did not name perpetrators of the airstrikes, only stating that the attack came from the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights.

Israel has carried out regular airstrikes against Syrian forces. Most recently, an Israeli attack resulted in eight Syrian servicemen being injured on February 6.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on the following day that a civilian Airbus A320 aircraft with 172 passengers on board was nearly struck by projectiles launched by the Syrian air defense systems, which were being used to repel the Israeli strikes. The Russian military said it was becoming a practice for the Israeli Air Force to use civilian airplanes with passengers as a cover or to shield themselves from Syrian air defense systems during military operations.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Syria Israel Russia Damascus February Media From Government

Recent Stories

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Visit Russia ..

1 minute ago

Russia-Vietnam Defense Cooperation Commission to C ..

1 minute ago

Over 1 in 3 (35%) Pakistanis claim that they are a ..

24 minutes ago

ASEAN, Russia Studying Idea to Hold Joint Navy Dri ..

25 minutes ago

Malaysia assures steadfast support on Kashmir: AJK ..

27 minutes ago

Child dies of dog biting in Multan

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.