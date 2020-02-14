Israel Defense Forces Refuse to Comment on Media Reports of Air Strikes in Damascus

Israel's armed forces will not comment on reports that state that Syrian government forces have repelled an attack on Damascus from Israeli-controlled territory, the Israel Defense Forces' press service said in a statement on Friday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) Israel's armed forces will not comment on reports that state that Syrian government forces have repelled an attack on Damascus from Israeli-controlled territory, the Israel Defense Forces' press service said in a statement on Friday.

"At the present moment we will not comment on foreign media reports about events in Syria," the press service stated.

Late on Thurdsay, Syria's state-run Ikhbariya broadcaster reported that the Syrian government's air defenses had thwarted an attack on Damascus, resulting in a number of pieces of military equipment being shot down.

While the broadcaster did not name perpetrators of the airstrikes, only stating that the attack came from the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights.

Israel has carried out regular airstrikes against Syrian forces. Most recently, an Israeli attack resulted in eight Syrian servicemen being injured on February 6.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on the following day that a civilian Airbus A320 aircraft with 172 passengers on board was nearly struck by projectiles launched by the Syrian air defense systems, which were being used to repel the Israeli strikes. The Russian military said it was becoming a practice for the Israeli Air Force to use civilian airplanes with passengers as a cover or to shield themselves from Syrian air defense systems during military operations.