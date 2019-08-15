UrduPoint.com
Israel Should Reverse Decision To Bar Entry To US Congresswomen - Senator Schumer

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 11:01 PM

Israel should lift the travel ban it has imposed on two US congresswomen who want to visit the country next week, Senator Charles Schumer said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) Israel should lift the travel ban it has imposed on two US congresswomen who want to visit the country next week, Senator Charles Schumer said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Israel's deputy foreign minister Tzipi Hotovely said the government barred Congresswomen Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar from entering the country. The two lawmakers have been outspoken critics of Israel's treatment of Palestinians and have backed the Palestinian-lead boycott movement.

"Many strong supporters of Israel will be deeply disappointed in this decision, which the Israeli government should reverse," Schumer said via Twitter.

The two US lawmakers had planned to visit Israel next week.

Hotovely told Israel's Reshet Radio that the decision is in line with a policy of denying entry to those who advocate for boycotts of Israel.

President Donald Trump in a tweet on Thursday said it would show "great weakness" if Israel allowed the women to visit.

