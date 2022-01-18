Israel, US Successfully Test Anti-Ballistic Missile System Arrow 3 - Defense Ministry

The Israeli Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that it together with the United States conducted successful flight tests of the hypersonic anti-ballistic missile weapon system Arrow 3

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) The Israeli Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that it together with the United States conducted successful flight tests of the hypersonic anti-ballistic missile weapon system Arrow 3.

"The Israel Missile Defense Organization together with the US Missile Defense Agency and @IDF (Israel Defense Forces) conducted a successful flight test of the Arrow 3 Weapon System, which is designed to intercept ballistic missiles outside of the Earth's atmosphere," the ministry posted on Twitter.

The ministry added that the test took place in central Israel and was led by the Israel Aerospace Industries.

The ministry said that after Arrow Weapon System's operational radars detected the treat and transferred data to the combat control system for analysis, interception plans were established and two Arrow 3 missile were launched, successfully eliminating the target.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz applauded the successful test and said that the ministry equips Israel "with capabilities to defend against developing threats" to provide "the freedom of strategic maneuvering."