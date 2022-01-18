UrduPoint.com

Israel, US Successfully Test Anti-Ballistic Missile System Arrow 3 - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2022 | 06:55 PM

Israel, US Successfully Test Anti-Ballistic Missile System Arrow 3 - Defense Ministry

The Israeli Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that it together with the United States conducted successful flight tests of the hypersonic anti-ballistic missile weapon system Arrow 3

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) The Israeli Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that it together with the United States conducted successful flight tests of the hypersonic anti-ballistic missile weapon system Arrow 3.

"The Israel Missile Defense Organization together with the US Missile Defense Agency and @IDF (Israel Defense Forces) conducted a successful flight test of the Arrow 3 Weapon System, which is designed to intercept ballistic missiles outside of the Earth's atmosphere," the ministry posted on Twitter.

The ministry added that the test took place in central Israel and was led by the Israel Aerospace Industries.

The ministry said that after Arrow Weapon System's operational radars detected the treat and transferred data to the combat control system for analysis, interception plans were established and two Arrow 3 missile were launched, successfully eliminating the target.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz applauded the successful test and said that the ministry equips Israel "with capabilities to defend against developing threats" to provide "the freedom of strategic maneuvering."

Related Topics

Israel Twitter United States Weapon

Recent Stories

Bahauddin Zakariya University to hold book fair fr ..

Bahauddin Zakariya University to hold book fair from Jan 26

2 minutes ago
 4 died, 3 injured in two separate road accidents M ..

4 died, 3 injured in two separate road accidents Mansehra

2 minutes ago
 Australian Constitutional Monarchy Opponents Propo ..

Australian Constitutional Monarchy Opponents Propose New Form of Government

2 minutes ago
 Russia Has Reason to Believe Berlin Directly Linke ..

Russia Has Reason to Believe Berlin Directly Linked to RT DE Oppression in Germa ..

2 minutes ago
 CM Balochistan condemns blast on Jaffar Express

CM Balochistan condemns blast on Jaffar Express

5 minutes ago
 Agriculture University holds 4-day Int'l moot on f ..

Agriculture University holds 4-day Int'l moot on food security through sustainab ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.