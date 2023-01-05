UrduPoint.com

Israeli Forces Kill Teen Palestinian Boy In Occupied West Bank

Israeli forces killed a Palestinian teenager during a raid on the Balata refugee camp in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus on Thursday

Amer Abu Zaytoun, 16, died of "a serious injury to the head," the official Palestine TV reported.

The teenage boy is the fourth Palestinian killed by the Israeli army since the start of the new year.

Clashes erupted after Israeli forces stormed the camp around dawn and surrounded a house.

Israeli forces fired live and rubber-coated bullets, and used stun grenades and gas bombs against protesters, the report said.

The Israeli army is yet to comment on the incident.

