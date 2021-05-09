UrduPoint.com
Israeli Forces Report Rocket Launch From Gaza

Sun 09th May 2021 | 05:00 AM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2021) A rocket has been fired toward southern Israel from the Gaza Strip, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

"Recently, one launch from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory was identified," IDF said on Twitter.

According to the Israeli forces, rocket alert sirens were triggered only "in the open." The Times of Israel reported in the early hours of Sunday that the projectile landed in a field.

There have been no reports of any injuries or damage.

