UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Police Arrest 3 People Suspected Of Attacking Saudi Blogger

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 47 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 10:59 PM

Israeli Police Arrest 3 People Suspected of Attacking Saudi Blogger

Israeli police on Tuesday said they arrested three Arab citizens of Jerusalem suspected of attacking Mohammed Saud, a Saudi blogger who was invited by the Israeli authorities

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) Israeli police on Tuesday said they arrested three Arab citizens of Jerusalem suspected of attacking Mohammed Saud, a Saudi blogger who was invited by the Israeli authorities.

On Monday, a group of Iraqi and Saudi journalists arrived in Jerusalem. Most of them chose to conceal their identities.

"After the attack on the tourist ...

the Israeli police have started an investigation, during which the identities of a number of assailants have been confirmed, and three of them have been detained some time ago," the police said.

The Arab journalists were invited by the Israeli Foreign Ministry and met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday. The Saudi blogger has previously expressed support for Israel and made arguments in favor of Saudi Arabia establishing diplomatic relations with the Jewish state.

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister Police Israel Saudi Jerusalem Saudi Arabia Saud Jew Arab

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Chinese VP

30 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed attends signing of agreements, M ..

30 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Chinese Vice President attend c ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets with delegation from Sheik ..

2 hours ago

US Senate Confirms Army Chief Mark Esper as Secret ..

50 seconds ago

Pakistan wants US ties based on mutual trust, sans ..

52 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.