Israeli Police Arrest 3 People Suspected of Attacking Saudi Blogger

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) Israeli police on Tuesday said they arrested three Arab citizens of Jerusalem suspected of attacking Mohammed Saud , a Saudi blogger who was invited by the Israeli authorities.

On Monday, a group of Iraqi and Saudi journalists arrived in Jerusalem. Most of them chose to conceal their identities.

"After the attack on the tourist ...

the Israeli police have started an investigation, during which the identities of a number of assailants have been confirmed, and three of them have been detained some time ago," the police said.

The Arab journalists were invited by the Israeli Foreign Ministry and met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday. The Saudi blogger has previously expressed support for Israel and made arguments in favor of Saudi Arabia establishing diplomatic relations with the Jewish state.