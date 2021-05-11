UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Police Change Route Of Traditional Flag March In Jerusalem Over Safety Concerns

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 12:13 AM

Israeli Police Change Route of Traditional Flag March in Jerusalem Over Safety Concerns

The traditional Jerusalem Day march with flags, celebrating the reunification of the city after the 1967 Six-Day War, was rerouted due to the riots, Israeli police spokesman Mikhael Zingerman told Sputnik on Monday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) The traditional Jerusalem Day march with flags, celebrating the reunification of the city after the 1967 Six-Day War, was rerouted due to the riots, Israeli police spokesman Mikhael Zingerman told Sputnik on Monday.

"Changes were made to the route. It will start from the Jaffa Gate, it is a Christian quarter, and from there it will go to the Western Wall. The route was drastically changed," Zingerman said.

The spokesman noted that the decision was made both by the political and police leadership in order to "prevent potential clashes and actions that could harm the well-being and safety of people."

Unrest in the city grows as Israel celebrates Jerusalem Day, with clashes continuing between the Palestinian population and the Israeli forces in the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Sheikh Jarrah areas of East Jerusalem.

Earlier in the day, the police barred entry to the Temple Mount to Jewish visitors to avoid further escalation.

Local media reported that planes arriving and departing from the Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv were also rerouted due to safety reasons as Hamas' military wing has threatened more missile launches against Israel on the heels of deadly Monday strikes.

According to the Red Crescent office in Jerusalem, about 300 Palestinians were injured since the start of the unrest, with 205 of them in need of hospitalization. The Israeli side reported nine injured.

Related Topics

Injured Riots Police Israel Threatened Jerusalem Temple March Mosque Jew Christian Media From Airport

Recent Stories

UAE, Bahrain adopt safe travel corridor for vaccin ..

52 seconds ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempted attack on Abh ..

46 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Bahrain&#039;s Crown Prince dis ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on human resources ..

2 hours ago

French Serial Killer Michel Fourniret Dies Aged 79 ..

3 minutes ago

Food dept directed for achievement of wheat procur ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.