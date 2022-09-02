Israeli Researchers Develop Effective Method to Eliminate Brain Tumor Cells

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) Scientists at Tel Aviv University found a new mechanism that helps eliminate glioblastoma, a highly lethal type of brain cancer, in mice, a discovery which lays the foundation for developing medication for this disease, the government press service said on Thursday.

"Impressive results of glioblastoma research: removing astrocytes (a major class of brain cells) surrounding the tumor or inhibiting their ability to supply energy to glioblastoma cells resulted in cancer cell death and tumor regression within a few days," the press service said.

Researchers noted that these findings provide a promising basis for the development of effective treatment for patients with this aggressive and thus far incurable type of cancer.

"We approached the problem of glioblastoma from a new perspective in this study. Instead of focusing on the tumor, we focused on its supporting microenvironment, that is, the tissue that surrounds the tumor cells. Specifically, we studied astrocytes - a major class of brain cells that support normal brain function, which was discovered about 200 years ago and named for their star-like shape" Dr. Lior Mayo, one of the supervisors of the study, said.

In the absence of astrocytes, tumor cells wither and die within several weeks, the research suggests. All test animals that received the treatment survived, while those with astrocyte cells died of glioblastoma in four to five weeks.

The results of the study are published in the journal Brain.