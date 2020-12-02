UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel's Coalition Government Inches Towards Collapse

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 05:25 PM

Israel's coalition government inches towards collapse

Israel's precarious coalition government was set to move closer towards collapse on Wednesday with lawmakers due to vote on a preliminary measure to dissolve parliament, raising prospects of elections next year

Jerusalem (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Israel's precarious coalition government was set to move closer towards collapse on Wednesday with lawmakers due to vote on a preliminary measure to dissolve parliament, raising prospects of elections next year.

In a primetime televised address on Tuesday, Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz, the key coalition partner of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said his centrist Blue and White party would back a bill to dissolve the Knesset, Israel's parliament.

But Wednesday's parliamentary vote on an opposition proposal marks only a first step.

A bill to dissolve the Knesset will require three additional successful readings before new elections must be called.

But Gantz's decision to side with the opposition, at least for now, highlights the widening cracks in Israel's centre-right coalition, imperilled from the start by mistrust, infighting and public recriminations.

"I had no illusions about Netanyahu," Gantz said in his Tuesday speech.

He reminded Israelis that he battled the prime minister in three consecutive inconclusive elections that did not allow either leader to form a majority government.

Gantz said he decided to agree a unity government with Netanyahu, whom he knew to be a "serial promise-breaker", because he wanted to spare Israelis "an ugly and costly" fourth election, especially as the coronavirus pandemic was accelerating.

"Netanyahu didn't lie to me," Gantz said. "He lied to all of you."

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Israel Parliament Vote All From Government Unity Foods Limited Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Wasim Akram is happy over clean-beach of Karachi

16 minutes ago

KU extends deadline for submitting application for ..

46 seconds ago

IHC decides to stimulate e-courts system

47 seconds ago

New virus cases bounce back to over 500 as effect ..

48 seconds ago

England's Malan reaches highest rating in T20 hist ..

53 seconds ago

29,998 children administered polio drops in first ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.