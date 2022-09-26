UrduPoint.com

Italian Center-Right Coalition May Get 65% Of Seats In Parliament - Exit Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2022

Italian Center-Right Coalition May Get 65% of Seats in Parliament - Exit Poll

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) A coalition of center-right forces could win up to 65% of seats in both houses of the Italian parliament, according to the first exit poll data published by Italian broadcaster Rai.

According to the poll, the center-right bloc, which unites the Brothers of Italy party, the League party, the Forza Italia party, and the Moderate Party, can get 227-257 seats out of 400 seats in the Chamber of Deputies - the lower house of the Italian parliament - and 111-131 seats in the 200-seat Senate which is the upper house of the parliament.

According to Consorzio Opinio Italia, the center-right coalition should gain 41-45% of the votes in the elections.

The turnout in the elections was 64.67%, the Italian interior minister said.

